Weather Notebook For September 9, 2019

Mostly sunny and mild today. High about 70.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight. Low near 50.

Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon showers on Tuesday. High 75.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Breezy warm and muggy with showers likely. High in the lower 80s. Thursday – Breezy and cooler with lingering showers possible. High in the lower 70s. Friday – Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High 75.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 8.

The monthly total is 1.55 inches.

The total for the year is 38.40 inches.

