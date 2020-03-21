Weatherup Addresses Oswego County, Confirms No Positive COVID-19 Cases

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chair James Weatherup made a live announcement today at 2:45 p.m. to the public to address the misinformation during Governor Andrew Cuomo’s press conference earlier today.

Weatherup confirmed that as of 2 p.m. there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oswego County. He said the two cases the governor announced were attributed to Oswego County, but were in fact from Westchester County.

He said as of 2 p.m., there have been 91 people tested or scheduled to be tested and 52 people are being monitored. Those being monitored are under precautionary quarantine at their own homes and are checked on daily by the Health Department.

The Oswego County testing site is at 110 W. 6th St. at the main Oswego Hospital campus. Testing is by appointment only.

“We recognize that this is a trying time for all of us and we appreciate your patience and cooperation,” Weatherup said. “I want to assure you we have a very competent team of medical and emergency response professionals working with Oswego County government and agencies across the county.”

He encourages the public to reach out to the Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline should they have questions – 315-349-3330.

Philip Church, County Administrator, asked all retailers, distributors and manufacturers of PPE to offer this equipment to the county to purchase. For businesses with PPE in stock or will be receiving deliveries of PPE, Church asked for them to contact 315-349-3260 to arrange procurement.

People are encouraged to continue social distancing, but are allowed to leave their homes to go hiking or other such activities where a 6 foot social distancing area is possible.

To watch the full announcement, view it here.

