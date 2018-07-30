Webster Recalls Rewarding Career Upon Retirement

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Government, Courts, and Consumer Affairs Committee presented Martin Webster with a certificate of appreciation for his 30 years of service.

Webster will soon be retiring from his position as a data coordinator with the Oswego County Real Property Tax Services Office.

Pictured from left are legislators Terry Wilbur, District 21; Paul House, District 8; Thomas Drumm, District 16; Committee Vice Chairman Richard Kline, District 12; James Weatherup, District 9; Committee Chairman David M. Holst, District 4; Webster; Oswego County Director of Real Property Tax Services Betsy B. Knapp; Oswego County Treasurer Kevin Gardner; Nathan Emmons, District 15; and Heather DelConte, District 18.

