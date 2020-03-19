Weedsport Kartway Awards Nearly $10,000 In Cash, Prizes, Contingencies To Super Kart Series Regulars

WEEDSPORT, NY – The inaugural running of the Performance Manufacturing Super Kart Series, presented by Stirling Lubricants and Champion Racing Oil at Weedsport Kartway, saw nearly $10,000 in point fund cash, prizes and contingencies awarded to regulars.

More than 50 drivers earned point fund monies and a custom photo plaque from JB Sign Co. in Liverpool, NY.

Track champions Nick McGill, David Hackett Jr., Owen Bird, Anthony Pollow, Connor Crane and Blake Banek walked away with custom leather championship jackets from Velocita on top of their championship point fund.

McGill and Chris Crane were also the lucky winners of a set of Burris Racing Tires.

All drivers that purchased tickets for the Weedsport Kartway Banquet, which was scheduled for March 1, were given a Weedsport Kartway logo lawn chair, as well as a Weedsport Kartway cup and straw with cold pack.

Membership registration for Weedpsort Kartway’s 2020 Super Kart Series is officially open.

Membership dues are $50 per class competing in, with membership required to earn regular season points.

Divisions for 2020 include Jr. Red Clone, Jr. Green Clone, Jr. Purple Clone, Jr. Blue Clone, Jr. Unrestricted, Clone Light, Clone Heavy and Clone Super Heavy. This year, Clone Super Heavy will require drivers to weigh 200 lbs. with race gear.

Jr. Unrestricted drivers are also permitted to compete in Jr. Blue Clone in 2020.

Hard copy membership forms are available to print at www.weedsportspeedway.comunder the Kartway tab.

Online membership registration is available under the Tickets tab at www.weedsportspeedway.com.

Drivers registering on, or before, the Kartway’s test and tune session on Sunday, May 17 will earn 10 bonus points toward the 2020 championship.

Weedsport Kartway’s Super Kart Series will officially open on Sunday, May 24 as part of Heroes Remembered Weekend, featuring all eight point classes plus a $1,000 to win PRO Clone 360 main event.

For more information on Weedsport Speedway and Kartway visit online at www.weedsportspeedway.com, or call (315) 834-3067. Fans can also LIKE us on Facebook and FOLLOW on Twitter @Weedsportspdwy.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

2020 Super Kart Series at Weedsport Kartway

Sunday, May 24 – Heroes Remembered Weekend

All Points Classes

$1,000 to win PRO Clone 360

Sunday, July 12 – Pencils Down Showdown

All Points Classes

$500 to win PRO Clone 360

$250 to win PRO Jr. Unrestricted

Sunday, August 30 – Kart Cup

All Points Classes

$500 to win PRO Clone 360 Twins – $500 to overall champion

Sunday, September 20 – Super Heavy Shootout

All Points Classes

$500 to win PRO Clone Super Heavy

$500 to win PRO Clone 360

3rd annual Octoberfest

Saturday, October 17 – Day 1

All Points Classes

NYS Clone Heavy Invitational

PRO Time Trials

Sunday, October 18 – Day 2

A-Qualifiers

PRO Mains

$2,000 to win Octoberfest 40

