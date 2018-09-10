Welcome Back Barbecue, Orientation A Success At Hannibal Middle School

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Central School District recently helped its middle school students kick off the school year with an orientation and a barbecue.

Under the guidance of the Dennis M. Kenney Middle School student leadership team, incoming fifth-graders were treated to a tour of the building.

At the same time, parents met in the cafeteria where Principal Shawn Morgan discussed schedules, expectations and reviewed some of the resources available to families.

Following orientation, families of all middle school students were treated to a barbecue.

District administration, Board of Education members and members of the DMK leadership team served hot dogs, chips and ice cream to hundreds of students and their families.

