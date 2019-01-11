Wendy Sue Recore, 63

January 11, 2019 Contributor

FULTON, NY – Wendy Sue Recore, 63, of Fulton, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 4, 2019, due to injuries suffered in an accident in Alabama.

Wendy Sue Recore
She was predeceased by her parents; several siblings; two grandsons, Preston and Tommy; as well as other extended family.

Wendy is survived by her husband, Steven; four children, Shawn (Rosemary) of Fulton, Sue (Bill) of Hannibal, Steven Jr. (Nikki) of Alabama and Star (Curt) of Minnesota; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as several siblings, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 24, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St.r, Fulton.

Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

*