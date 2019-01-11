FULTON, NY – Wendy Sue Recore, 63, of Fulton, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 4, 2019, due to injuries suffered in an accident in Alabama.

She was predeceased by her parents; several siblings; two grandsons, Preston and Tommy; as well as other extended family.

Wendy is survived by her husband, Steven; four children, Shawn (Rosemary) of Fulton, Sue (Bill) of Hannibal, Steven Jr. (Nikki) of Alabama and Star (Curt) of Minnesota; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as several siblings, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 24, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St.r, Fulton.

Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

