HANNIBAL, NY – Wesley B.V. Prent Sr., 95, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, after a short illness.

Born in Amsterdam, NY, he lived in Hannibal most of his life.

Wesley retired from a car dealership at 68 then again from the village of Hannibal at 85.

He was predeceased by his brother, Edward Prent, of Cato.

Survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Jean; three children, Dorothy (Roy) Miner, Richard (Lorianne) Prent and Wesley (Tracy) Prent Jr.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several niece, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 6, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

Burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery following the service.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...