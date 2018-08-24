West Nile, More EEE Found at Toad Harbor Swamp

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang reminds people that it is essential to remain vigilant in protecting themselves from mosquito bites during the remainder of summer.

On Thursday, Aug. 23, the New York State Health Department confirmed three new EEE positive mosquito cases, bringing the number of EEE positive mosquito cases this summer in Oswego County to nine.

In addition, the state reported that one sample of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus.

All of the positive EEE cases, and the West Nile case, have been in samples of mosquitoes collected from the same areas of Toad Harbor Swamp.

All of the samples were collected prior to the Aug. 20 aerial spraying.

“The most effective way to avoid getting diseases from mosquitoes is to prevent mosquito bites. We encourage county residents to diligently practice personal prevention measures throughout the mosquito season,” said Huang.

This includes using insect repellent; limiting outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active; wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors; and eliminating standing water around the home.

Repellents containing DEET are the most effective, but should be used with caution and according to label instructions.

Products containing picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective.

The Oswego County Health Department conducted aerial spraying of about 10,000 acres of land Aug. 20 in the towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia to reduce the number of mosquitoes carrying the Eastern equine encephalitis virus.

Huang said initial surveys show the spraying was 95 percent effective.

For more information about EEE and other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3564 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or visit the Oswego County Health Department’s website at http://www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html

After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.

