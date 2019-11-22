What Are You Doing This Season?

OSWEGO COUNTY – Looking for something fun and active to do with the entire family this fall and winter? Consider hiking and geocaching at one of the Oswego County’s nature parks.

Hiking, skiing, and snowshoeing are great ways to stay active and enjoy outdoor adventure in the fall and winter months.

The Oswego County Nature Park at Camp Zerbe provides an outstanding outdoor experience for residents and visitors to the county.

Located on NYS Route 104 in Williamstown, the camp is home to more than a mile of lowland forest trails that provide numerous views of Lake Lorraine.

Educational displays about the area’s geology, birds, plants and animals can be found in the William H. Britton Nature Interpretive Center.

Camp Zerbe’s grounds are open from dawn to dusk.

Oswego County’s Independence Trail is a located off Rikers Beach Road in the town of Scriba.

There are several miles of trails in the system which feature many points of interest.

Geocaching is another great way to enjoy the outdoors in Oswego County.

It is a free activity in which participants use GPS coordinates to find hidden containers, or caches, that can be as small as a dime or larger than a five-gallon bucket.

Some caches contain trinkets or small items to trade.

Hiding places for geocaches can be in any public place from rural nature parks and wooded areas to city parks, cemeteries and parking lots.

Once found, participants can take an item and replace it with one of their own.

They also sign the logbook enclosed in the cache to record their “find.”

People do not need an expensive GPS device to participate in the fun.

There are several free geocaching apps for both iPhone and Android users which provide participants with maps and locations of geocaches in their area.

The website www.geocaching.com is another great resource to research caches and record “finds” locally and around the world.

The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau’s Parks and Recreation Department recently placed a series of six geocaches at Independence Trail and two geocaches at Camp Zerbe.

In addition, there are hundreds of other geocaches located in Oswego County for people to get out and start exploring!

Camp Zerbe and Independence Trail are owned by Oswego County and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

For more information about Oswego County’s parks or geocaching, email Zach Grulich, coordinator of recreation and youth development with the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau’s Parks and Recreation Department, at [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...