What It Costs to Fill The Tank
A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):
Pump Prices Down Across the Region
Motorists enjoy lower prices, Labor Day spike likely
National average is now $2.59, down 3 cents since last week.
NYS is now $2.79, down 3 cents since last week.
Batavia $2.75, down 1 cent.
Buffalo $2.76, down 2 cents.
Ithaca $2.72, down 3 cents.
Rochester $2.75, down 2 cents.
Rome $2.77, down 3 cents.
Syracuse $2.67, down 3 cents.
Watertown $2.75, no change.
