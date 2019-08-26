What It Costs to Fill The Tank

A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):

Pump Prices Down Across the Region

Motorists enjoy lower prices, Labor Day spike likely

National average is now $2.59, down 3 cents since last week.

NYS is now $2.79, down 3 cents since last week.

Batavia $2.75, down 1 cent.

Buffalo $2.76, down 2 cents.

Ithaca $2.72, down 3 cents.

Rochester $2.75, down 2 cents.

Rome $2.77, down 3 cents.

Syracuse $2.67, down 3 cents.

Watertown $2.75, no change.

