What It Costs to Fill The Tank

A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):

Pump Prices Down Across the Region

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.57, down two cents from last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.83.

The New York State average is $2.77 – down two cents from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.99.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.76 (down a penny since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.74 (down two cents since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.68 (down three cents since last week)

• Rochester – $2.73 (down two cents since last week)

• Rome – $2.76 (down a penny since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.63 (down three cents since last week)

• Watertown – $2.72 (down two cents since last week)

Despite increased demand with Labor Day weekend travel, pump prices continue to drop as refineries switch over to winter blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than the summer blend.

With hurricane season underway, storm damage to a refinery is a threat that could push prices up, along with international tensions.

Otherwise, motorists should enjoy cheaper gas prices this fall.

