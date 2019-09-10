What It Costs to Fill The Tank

A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):

Pump Prices Drop Across the Entire Region

National prices expected to continue their decline, local prices should follow

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.56, down a penny from last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.85.

The New York State average is $2.74 – down three cents from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $3.00.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.71 (down five cents since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.71 (down three cents since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.64 (down four cents since last week)

• Rochester – $2.71 (down two cents since last week)

• Rome – $2.74 (down two cents since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.60 (down three cents since last week)

• Watertown – $2.70 (down two cents since last week)

With the fall driving season on the horizon, lower demand — even amid reduced stock levels – will likely help to push pump prices lower.

Winter blend fuel is also cheaper to produce.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, oil prices settled at $56.52 – up slightly.

Oil prices started the day lower due to continued market concerns over the U.S.-China trade war.

If tensions between the countries escalate and result in more tariffs, market observers are concerned that oil demand from the two largest oil-consuming countries will decline.

Earlier, domestic crude prices rose after the Energy Information Administration reported that total domestic crude inventories fell by 4.8 million barrels last week.

At 423 million barrels, stocks are approximately 21.5 million barrels higher than were they were at the end of August 2018.

The higher inventory level has contributed to cheaper crude prices, helping to keep gas prices less expensive than last summer.

If crude inventories remain high, especially as gasoline demand drops with the fall driving season, pump prices could be as cheap as $2.40 this fall.

