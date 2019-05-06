What It Costs to Fill The Tank
A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):
The big increases at the pump seem to have tapered off – for now.
Some markets are holding steady, while some saw a small increase over last week, but remember that Memorial Day is right around the corner and demand will increase once again.
Here is a snapshot:
- Batavia – $2.84 (no change since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.89 (up 2 cents since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.90 (no change since last week)
- Rochester – $2.90 (up 2 cents since last week)
- Rome – $2.91 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.89 (up 1 cent since last week)
- Watertown – $2.96 (up 1 cent since last week)
Also, this week is National Travel and Tourism Week, which is designed to raise awareness of the importance of the travel industry.
Be the first to comment