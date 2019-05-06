What It Costs to Fill The Tank

A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):

The big increases at the pump seem to have tapered off – for now.

Some markets are holding steady, while some saw a small increase over last week, but remember that Memorial Day is right around the corner and demand will increase once again.

Here is a snapshot:

Batavia – $2.84 (no change since last week)

Buffalo – $2.89 (up 2 cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.90 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $2.90 (up 2 cents since last week)

Rome – $2.91 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $2.89 (up 1 cent since last week)

Watertown – $2.96 (up 1 cent since last week)

Also, this week is National Travel and Tourism Week, which is designed to raise awareness of the importance of the travel industry.

