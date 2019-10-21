What It Costs to Fill The Tank

A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):

Gas Prices Mostly Steady

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.65, up a penny since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.85.

The New York State average is $2.69 – down a penny from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.99.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.67 (down one cent since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.66 (down one cent since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.66 (no change since last week)

• Rochester – $2.67 (down two cents since last week)

• Rome – $2.69 (down one cent since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.58 (down three cents since last week)

• Watertown – $2.66 (no change since last week)

New data from the Energy Information Administration shows that total domestic gasoline stocks are down compared to this time last year.

Demand slipped a bit, but remains higher than last year’s rate at this time.

Until supplies increase or demand decreases, motorists may see moderate increases in pump prices, which is reflected in today’s national average.

At this time, local prices have not been impacted. At the same time, oil prices decreased by 15 cents at the close of Friday’s formal trading session.

Crude inventories are up as domestic production is on the rise.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...