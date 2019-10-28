What It Costs to Fill The Tank

A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):

National Gas Prices Drop, Local prices should follow

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.60, down five cents since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.82.

The New York State average is $2.69 – no change from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.96.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.66 (down one cent since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.66 (no change since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.67 (up one cent since last week)

• Rochester – $2.66 (down one cent since last week)

• Rome – $2.67 (down two cents since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.57 (down one cent since last week)

• Watertown – $2.65 (down one cent since last week)

The national average price for gasoline is down along with total domestic gasoline stocks.

The Energy Information Administration reports a drop in gas stocks bringing the level lower than last year at this time.

Although stocks have tightened, amid robust demand, fairly low crude prices have helped to push down pump prices.

The trend is likely to continue this week so local gas prices should follow the national trend.

