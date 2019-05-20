What It Costs to Fill The Tank

A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):

Gas Prices Relatively Steady

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.85, down a penny from last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.92.

The New York State average is $2.96 – also down a penny from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $3.01.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.84 (up one cent since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.89 (up one cent since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.87 (down two cents since last week)

• Rochester – $2.89 (no change from last week)

• Rome – $2.89 (down one cent since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.86 (down one cent since last week)

• Watertown – $2.96 (no change from last week)

The Energy Information Administration’s latest demand reading for gasoline dropped to 9.1 million b/d, a level typically seen in the fall or winter.

The drop is approximately 800,000 b/d lower than the previous week and 400,000 b/d lower than this time last year.

Part of the decline in demand is likely due to recent inclement weather in the Rockies and Midwest that may have kept American motorists off the roads more than usual during the spring.

However, pump prices will likely rebound as we head into the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

AAA predicts nearly 43 million Americans will be traveling for the long weekend – with the majority, 37.6 million, taking road trips.

In New York State, 2.65 million people will be traveling for the holiday, an increase of 3.5 percent from 2018.

A record 2.39 million will be traveling by car and nearly 183,000 by air.

73,000 will be traveling by other modes of transportation.

