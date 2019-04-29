What It Costs to Fill The Tank

April 29, 2019 Steve Yablonski

A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):

  • National – $$2.89 (up 5 cents since last week)
  • NYS – $2.96 (up 7 cents since last week)
  • Batavia – $2.84 (up 6 cents since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.87 (up 6 cents since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.90 (up 6 cents since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.88 (up 6 cents since last week)
  • Rome – $2.91 (up 7 cents since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.88 (up 7 cents since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.95 (up 8 cents since last week)

