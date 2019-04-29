What It Costs to Fill The Tank (April 29, 2019)
A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):
- National – $$2.89 (up 5 cents since last week)
- NYS – $2.96 (up 7 cents since last week)
- Batavia – $2.84 (up 6 cents since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.87 (up 6 cents since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.90 (up 6 cents since last week)
- Rochester – $2.88 (up 6 cents since last week)
- Rome – $2.91 (up 7 cents since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.88 (up 7 cents since last week)
- Watertown – $2.95 (up 8 cents since last week)
