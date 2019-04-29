What Were You Wearing On Display

FULTON, NY – In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families program partnered with Cayuga Community College to bring the “What Were You Wearing” display to the college’s Fulton campus.

“What Were You Wearing” is a national campaign aimed at debunking the myth that what individuals are wearing somehow solicits acts of rape and sexual assault.

Located in the school’s lobby the display includes stories and clothing from survivors of sexual assault.

