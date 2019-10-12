‘Where The Holocaust Came To Oswego’

OSWEGO – Holocaust survivor Doris Schechter, formerly Dorrit Blumenkranz, came back to Oswego to mark the 75th anniversary of the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter open house on Sept. 3, 1944.

She shared her father’s story of traveling through Europe to escape the Holocaust and the family’s journey to Oswego, N.Y.

She then talked about her own life path in the U.S. following World War II, including a re-kindled friendship with Ruth Gruber,

Gruber was the U.S. representative who accompanied the refugees from Italy.

The Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter was the only site in the U.S. to take in refugees of the Holocaust during WWII.

For many Americans, it was their first encounter with survivors and stories of Hitler’s reign of terror were finally moved to the front pages of newspapers.

For more information about Fort Ontario State Historic site, call 315-343-4711 or visit www.fortontario.com.

