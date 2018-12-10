; White Christmas Continues In Fulton

FULTON – With dance styles from tap to jazz to Latin and ballroom, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas delivers classic Broadway style dancing.

Phil (Adam Schmidtmann) sweeps Judy (production choreographer Jessie Dobryzinski) off her feet in this number from the popular holiday production running Dec. 7-16 with Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

The production is being presented at the Fourth Street Education Center at 167 S. Fourth St., across from Voorhees Park.

For tickets and more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com.

