FULTON – With dance styles from tap to jazz to Latin and ballroom, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas delivers classic Broadway style dancing.
;
White Christmas Continues In Fulton
" data-medium-file="https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Judy-and-Phil-300x316.jpg" data-large-file="https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Judy-and-Phil-460x484.jpg" class="size-medium wp-image-249942" src="http://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Judy-and-Phil-300x316.jpg" alt="Phil and Judy" width="300" height="316" srcset="https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Judy-and-Phil-300x316.jpg 300w, https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Judy-and-Phil-150x158.jpg 150w, https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Judy-and-Phil-460x484.jpg 460w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" />
Phil (Adam Schmidtmann) sweeps Judy (production choreographer Jessie Dobryzinski) off her feet in this number from the popular holiday production running Dec. 7-16 with Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
The production is being presented at the Fourth Street Education Center at 167 S. Fourth St., across from Voorhees Park.
For tickets and more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com.
Be the first to comment