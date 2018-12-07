FULTON – Sisters Betty (Rebekah Tadros) and Judy (Jessie Dobrzynski) perform the well-known “Sisters” song and dance from Irving Berlin’s White Christmas running Dec. 7-16 with Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
White Christmas Opens Tonight
The production will be presented at the Fourth Street Education Center at 167 S. Fourth St., across from Voorhees Park.
For tickets and more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com.
