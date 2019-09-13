WIC Partners With Rural Health Network For New Lactation Room

OSWEGO – When Oswego County Opportunities WIC Program Coordinator Colleen McCann heard that the Rural Health Network of Oswego County was awarding mini-grants for the development of lactation rooms, she didn’t hesitate to apply.

Her efforts were rewarded when WIC received a grant to update and expand its current lactation room.

“The Rural Health Network grant allowed us to purchase new furniture and redesign our lactation room to create a much more efficient space,” said McCann. “We added a rocker recliner and created a very comfortable atmosphere for moms to use their breast pumps and nurse their children.”

WIC’s goal of encouraging healthy nutrition and its focus on breastfeeding education made it an ideal choice for a grant recipient.

“With WIC serving pre-natal, breastfeeding, and post-partum women, it is well deserving of the grant,” said Coordinator of Community Health for the Rural Health Network Leanna Cleveland. “They understand the benefits that breastfeeding offers. We’re happy that they were able to create such a welcoming lactation room for its consumers and staff.”

In addition to improving the lactation room at WIC office in the Health Center at 10 George St. in Oswego, the Rural Health Network has established lactation rooms at Mother Earth Baby Boutique and Diaper Service, 70 W. Bridge St. in Oswego and the Cayuga Community College Fulton campus.

“Breastfeeding not only benefits mothers and their children, it benefits employers as well. We are providing funding for onsite lactation rooms at area businesses and organizations to promote and encourage support for breastfeeding,” said Cleveland.

Operating under the auspices of Oswego County Opportunities, Inc., the Rural Health Network is a consortium of health care providers and human service providers in Oswego County.

Working together the members take a collaborative approach to addressing major health issues that exist in Oswego County.

For more information on the Rural Health Network of Oswego County visit www.oco.org.

