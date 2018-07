Wiertzema Honored by Rotary

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Rotarian Abby Wiertzema was presented with the 2018 Rotarian of Excellence Award by President Dan Farfaglia.

This award recognizes committed Rotarians and exemplifies Service Above Self.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

