FULTON, NY – Wilhelmina Barton, 84, of Mexico, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Seneca Hill Manor, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on October 16, 1935, in Endicott, a daughter to the late Albert and Josephine Sobon Mason.

Wilhelmina retired from Dr. Jeffrey Ford’s office as a receptionist in Pulaski.

She was an active member and choir director at Grace Episcopal Church in Mexico for many years.

Wilhelmina was a longtime member of the Mexico Order of the Eastern Star.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Lionel Perkins, in 1980, and second husband, Raymond Barton, in 2018; and seven siblings, Leonardine, Alberta, Longin, Alfred, Adolph, Frederick and Eugene.

She is survived by her three children, Sheryl (Bob) Hale of Hannibal, William (Chrystall) Perkins of Blossvale and Kim (Gary) Barcher of Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Sarah, Shawna, John, Christine, Elizabeth and Samantha; many great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Wilhelmina’s memory.

