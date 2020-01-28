FULTON, NY – William A. Russell, 93, of Liverpool, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at The Centers at St. Camillus.

He was born in 1926, in Philadelphia, Pa., a son to the late Albert and Gertrude Miner Russell.

Bill was the first student to pass from the Stoney Robby School and graduate from Fulton High School in 1943.

He then served in the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Argonne as a radioman during World War II.

Bill then married the “Peg” of his heart in 1947, Margaret Louise Ward, together they had eight children.

Bill worked at Equitable Life Insurance for 30 years.

He then purchased Protection Associates, later merged with Ladd’s Agency, in North Syracuse, until retirement in 1984.

Bill was very active in his community including, Knights of Columbus, as a fourth-degree Knight.

He gave many years to the Westvale Pop Warner Football, including being the commissioner of the organization.

Bill was a long-time member of many Camillus area country clubs and an avid bowler.

He was predeceased by five children, Elizabeth, Daniel, Thomas, James and William; son-in-law, Denis LaPointe and three sisters.

Bill will be greatly missed and forever loved by wife of 73 years, Margaret “Peggy” Russell; three children, Patricia LaPointe, David (Gloria) Russell and Margaret (Richard) Castellini; one daughter-in-law, Tazuko Russell as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, at St. Augustine’s Church, 7333 O’Brien Road, Baldwinsville, New York.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, in the spring.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Bill’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

