FULTON, NY – William E. Stell Jr., 72, of Fulton, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday May 3, 2019.

He was born in Lyons, NY.

Mr. Stell was a 1965 graduate of Lyons Junior-Senior High School.

He received his A.A.S. from Alfred AG & Technology College in 1972.

Mr. Stell was a United States veteran having served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1965-1969.

He has lived in many places and he has been a resident of Minetto and Fulton for more than 25 years.

Mr. Stell was past employed with the Borden Can Plant, Lyons, NY, where he worked as an electrician for 7 years.

He was also employed by the NYS Power Authority and retired from Entergy at the James FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant, Lycoming, NY, where he worked as a maintenance electrician and electrical supervisor.

Mr. Stell was a life member of the Fulton VFW Post #569, and the American Legion, Belmont, NY.

He was also an honorary life member of the BPOE #830, Fulton; a member of the Fulton Polish Home and Fort Meyers, Fla., Moose Lodge #1899.

Mr. Stell enjoyed hunting and spending time at Camp Harmony.

He loved honeymooning and several years of marriage to 3 wonderful women and eventually equally loved his subsequent divorces as long-term happiness together was not meant to be.

Mr. Stell was predeceased by his mother, Ivy (Dewsbury) Stell, in 1978.

He is survived by his 2 children: Clinton Stell of Arizona and Darcey Stell of Florida; his father, William E. (Charlotte) Stell Sr., of Lyons, NY; siblings: Michael (Pamela) Stell of Pennellville, NY, and Donna (Kenneth) Dingman of Connticutt; and special friends: Philip and Doneita Arduini of Fulton; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

It was Mr. Stell’s choice to have no funeral service or calling hours and to have his burial held privately.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

