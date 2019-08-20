FULTON, NY – William J. Orr, 82, of Phoenix, NY, died Saturday August 17, 2019, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, with his loving family at his bedside.

He was born October 27, 1936. in Albany, NY.

He served in the U.S. Navy, stationed aboard the USS Wasp, in the North Atlantic and Cuba.

Bill retired from UPS and continued to spend his downtime enjoying his hobbies of cars and model airplanes.

He was the proud owner of a 1932 Ford Street Rod that he re-worked from the ground up many times and won many awards for his work and efforts.

He was a charter member of the Oswego Valley Modelaires flying club and member of the STARS model airplane club.

Bill was a member of St. Stephen’s Church in Phoenix and a past member of the choir.

Bill was predeceased by his parents; son, William A.; and son-in-law, Patrick “Scooter” Smith.

Surviving is his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Villeneuve Orr; and he was most proud of his children, daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Beth Smith, Amy and Michael Ambuske, Margaret (Meg) and Bob West; his grandchildren, Erin Smith, Katie and Pat Milligan, Patrick and Sarah Smith, Megan Ambuske, Michael (Max) and Alanah Ambuske, Jake West, Mary West, Billy Orr, Kara and Josh Collins and Emma Orr; great-grandchildren, Mitchell Jacobs, Cameron Cooper and Riley Smith and Molly Milligan; his sister, Patricia Healy of New Hampshire, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous treasured friends.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday August 22, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

The funeral will be held 10 a.m., Friday at St. Stephen’s Church, 469 Main St., Phoenix, NY, with a reception immediately following in the Church Hall.

In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or the Phoenix Area Food Pantry.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...