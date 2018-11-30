OSWEGO, NY – William “Keith” Purce, 90, a resident of Oswego, lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, surrounded by his family.

Born December 9, 1927, in Lyons, NY, Keith has now been eternally reunited with his parents, Kenneth and Mede (Witt) Purce; his wife of 65 years, Beverly May Purce; brothers, Lyall and Chuck.

Keith was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II and a 35-year Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation employee.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and mostly enjoyed sharing his life with his family.

Keith is survived by his seven children: Bonnie (Mel), Gary (Thanatcha), Melanie (Mark), Scott (Terrie), Doug (Cindy), Tracey and Tim (Amy); 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirlee.

Private spring burial will be at York Settlement Cemetery in North Rose, NY.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home, Oswego.

