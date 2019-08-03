William LeVea Denied Parole

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann announced Friday that the NYS Parole Board has denied parole for William LeVea.

On the evening of November 20, 2009, LeVea (then 79 years of age) was Driving While Intoxicated when he killed Christopher Spack.

He was chasing and ramming Spack’s truck many times resulting in a violent crash.

The family of Chris Spack is very relieved that the Parole Board once again denied Parole to this violent killer, the DA said.

Assistant District Attorney Diane Adsit said, “We are grateful that the Parole Board has taken our concerns seriously and listened to Chris’ family and the public, and the board is keeping this dangerous killer in prison.”

LeVea, who is now 88 years old, was denied Medical Parole following a hearing in 2014 and 2015.

In July of 2015, he was denied parole at his first regularly scheduled parole hearing.

LeVea again applied for Medical Parole in July 2016 (a non-terminal illness) and the board denied LeVea a third time.

His second bi-annual Parole Board appearance was in July of 2017 and he was once again denied parole.

He is not scheduled to appear before the Parole Board again until July 2021.

