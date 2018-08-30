William Owen Cady, 90

FULTON, NY – William Owen Cady, 90, of Fulton, passed away at the New York State Veterans Home, Oxford, NY, on Wednesday August 29, 2018.

Mr. Cady was born in Lakeland, NY, to the late Asa C. Cady and Gladys (Knapp) Cady.

He was a United States veteran having served in the Army during World War II.

Mr. Cady had worked for Tip Top/Ward Foods, Albany, NY, and he retired from tractor-trailer driving after working for several years as an independent transport hauling retail goods.

Mr. Cady was predeceased by his son, Christopher Cady.

He is survived by his daughters, Cathy Cady of Mechanicville, NY and Colleen Cady of California; two siblings, Doris VanDusen of Jordan, NY and Daniel Cady of Kentucky.

Funeral services and Burial will be private.

There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

