William Richard Stanton, 85

FULTON, NY – William Richard Stanton, 85, formerly of Fulton, beloved husband of the late Maureen Mae McLaughlin Stanton, died on Sunday, July 1, 2018, at his residence in Sumter, SC, surrounded by family.

Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Earl Stanton and May Chetney Stanton.

William was known for his great sense of humor and that made a lasting impression on all he met.

He was an avid golfer and a master cook, especially on his grill.

He adored his family, his true joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and friend.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie Jean Stanton; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Surviving are: five sons, David Stanton of Sumter, Mike Stanton and his wife, Sandra of Morrisville, NC, Andy Stanton and his wife, Jan of Alaska, Bruce Stanton and his wife, Deborah of Sumter and Ty Puckett of Sumter; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, September 4, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A memorial service will be 11 am, Wednesday, September 5, at the funeral home with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Seventh Street, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

