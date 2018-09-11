Williamstown National Guard Soldier Receives New Rank, New Responsibilities

LATHAM, NY – Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Kayla Thompson from Williamstown and assigned to the Company B (Maintenenace), 427th Brigade Support Battalion received a promotion to the rank of Specialist.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

