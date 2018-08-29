Williamstown Woman Charged With Stealing Purse From Employee At Redfield Food Pantry

State Police arrested Kelly A. Russo, 49, from 37 Chilton Road, Williamstown, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (A-misdemeanor) and Escape 2nd degree (E-felony).

Today (August 29), State Police responded to the Redfield Food Pantry located on School Road in the town of Redfield regarding a stolen purse.

During the investigation, the complainant believed Russo may have taken the purse earlier in the day.

Troopers responded to the Russo’s residence on Chilton Road and began to interview Russo when they observed the stolen purse sitting on a table behind the residence.

Russo was advised she was under arrest, handcuffed behind her back and secured in the front seat of a marked patrol car.

As the trooper was interviewing a witness, in close proximity to the patrol car, Russo unbuckled the seatbelt, exited the vehicle and fled into a nearby wooded area, according to the police report.

State Police K-9 and Onondaga County Sheriff’s helicopter Air 1 responded to assist with the search.

Russo was located in a wooded area behind the residence and taken into custody.

She was arraigned in the town of Albion Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail without bail.

