OSWEGO, NY – Willis D. Carr, 77, of Scriba, NY, passed away peacefully at his home early Monday morning January 7, 2019.

Mr. Carr was born in New Hampshire to the late Earl and Irene (Cheney) Carr.

He had been a resident of this area for most of his life.

Mr. Carr worked for IUOE Local #545, Syracuse, with the Darling Co., Buffalo, NY, as an operating engineer with heavy duty equipment.

He was predeceased by his sister, Helen Wright.

Mr. Carr is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen Carr of Scriba; three children: Terrie (Scott) Purce of Fair Haven, NY, Randy (Maryalice) Carr of Ransomville, NY and Lori Carr of Oswego; his brother: Percy Carr of Oswego; three grandchildren: Sarah Purce, Cortnie Purce and Cassandra Carr; and great-grandson: Owen.

Funeral service and burial will be held privately.

There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, has care of the arrangements.

Donation: Friends of Oswego County Hospice, PO Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126.

