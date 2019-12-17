FULTON, NY – Wilma M. Coles, 94, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday December 15, 2019, after a brief illness.

She was the assistant manger of the Metropolitan Store in Fulton.

In her free time, she enjoyed golfing and being a mother to her children.

Wilma was predeceased be her daughter, Catherine Pittsley.

She in survived by her son, Bruce Coles.

A calling hour will be held Thursday, December 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to immedietly follow at the First United Church of Fulton, 33 S. Third St., Fulton.

Spring burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

