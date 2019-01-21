Wind Chill Warning

OSWEGO – A WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TODAY (January 21).

THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY EXPIRES 11 AM TODAY.

* WHAT: Dangerously cold wind chills and snow.



Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE: Oswego County.

* WHEN: For the Wind Chill Warning, until 7 PM.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors.

If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin.

Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of

25 below zero or colder.

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities.

Slow down and use caution while driving.

