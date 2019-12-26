Wing It! Kick off to 9th Annual Wing Fest

FULTON – The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County will host a celebration to kick off its 9th annual Wing Fest, Wing It!

The celebration will be held on Friday, January 10 at Brass Lantern Bar & Grill in Fulton from 4:30 – 6 :30 p.m.

This celebration is free to the public.

“As the winner of the best signature wing category for Wing Fest in 2019, we are thrilled to partner with Brass Lantern Bar & Grill for Wing It!,” said CAC Fund Development Director Myia Hill. “We are also super excited to have Brass Lantern Bar & Grill return as a competitor for Wing Fest 2020. The support from local establishments is what truly makes Wing Fest so successful.”

Wing It! will give attendees the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the 9th annual Wing Fest scheduled for April 4 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.

There will also be beverage sampling provided by Eagle Beverage.

“This kick off event is a fun way to add to the excitement of our 9th annual Wing Fest. There will be the 2019 Award Winning wings by Brass Lantern Bar & Grill available to taste, along with beverages,” she said. “We will also be having a flash sale on tickets during Wing It! People may purchase tickets to the 9th annual Wing Fest for just $35.00. Payment for flash sale tickets must be either cash or check.”

Located at 163 S. First St., Fulton, the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

For information on how you can support the efforts of the CAC visit www.oswegcac.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...