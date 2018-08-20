Winners Announced for 2018 Novelis Fan Can Chase; Nearly 116,000 Cans Collected

OSWEGO, NY – The top can collectors have been announced for Oswego Speedway’s fourteenth annual Novelis Fan Can Chase contested throughout the 2018 racing season.

Once again, nearly 116,000 cans were collected in three total events as the all-time can count continues to climb towards 1.5 million.

For the third year in a row, Jim Larkin is the winner of the Fan Can Chase having turned in a total of 14,816 cans between May 26, June 30, and July 21.

Finishing in second with 10,800 cans was Marty Beeman, and Ron Gunther completed the top three at 9,666 cans.

Larkin will receive his choice of either two 2019 regular-season reserved seat tickets, two 2019 season pit passes, or two 2019 regular-season SkyDeck passes for being declared champion. Beeman and Gunther will have the opportunity to choose from the remaining two prizes.

In addition, fans representing households who finished four through twelve in the Fan Can Chase will all receive 2018 general admission grandstand passes for two as part Budweiser International Classic Weekend on Sept. 1 and 2.

Oswego Speedway management will be reaching out to the remainder of the top twelve which includes Mary Spaulding, Gary Rookey, Chris Cote, Lester Smart, Chris Lupa, Aaron Vincent, Jerry Buskey, George Geroux, and Mark Johnson to claim their tickets in the box office.

If any of these people are unable to make it to the speedway prior to Bud Classic Weekend, they may pick them up during Classic Week and on race days Classic Weekend.

Please bring proof of ID when redeeming your prizes.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com

