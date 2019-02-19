Winning Tickets in Bundle of Bucks Early Bird Drawing Picked

OSWEGO – Tickets for this year’s Bundle of Bucks Charity Raffle have been selling at a fast pace and the St. Luke Family of Caring is pleased to announce its Early Bird drawing results.

Everyone who purchased Bundle of Bucks charity raffle tickets on or before Valentine’s Day had their ticket numbers entered in a drawing to be among five to win $100 each.

The five winning ticket numbers in the Early Bird drawing as picked by Bishop’s Commons at St. Luke resident Marie Bellow are; 324; 463; 530; 676; and 885.

Congratulations to each of our Early Bird winners.

Their tickets, along with all others purchased by the time of the big May 4 Bundle of Bucks raffle drawing will be entered to win a share of a prize pot totaling $25,000.

To purchase raffle tickets directly, stop in at St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons or St. Francis Commons in Oswego.

To have ticket applications mailed to you, call 315-342-3166.

Ticket applications can also be downloaded at www.stlukehs.com.

The entry fee for this year’s charity raffle is still $50 per ticket; only one thousand tickets will be sold.

Every raffle ticket is eligible for all 15 of the cash prize drawings.

Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a group ticket with family members, co-workers or friends.

Proceeds from the raffle help support the programs and services provided by the local, not-for-profit affiliated healthcare organizations comprising The St. Luke Family of Caring; St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence.

Each raffle ticket admits two adults to the Bundle of Bucks Raffle Drawing Party taking place on May 4 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Oswego.

The raffle drawing party is an afternoon of fun, free food, beverages, live entertainment, games and the big prize drawings.

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

You do not have to be present at the raffle drawing to win.

