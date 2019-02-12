Winter Storm Warning

Oswego County

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM WEDNESDAY.

WHAT: Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected.



Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches, with 14 to 18 inches acrossthe Tug Hill.Ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch expected.Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening will produce blowing and drifting snow.

WHERE: Oswego County.

WHEN: From 10 AM Feb. 12 to 10 PM Feb. 13.

Snow will develop Tuesday morning, then change to mixed precipitation

for a time Tuesday night before changing back to snow by early

Wednesday morning.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Travel will be very difficult with snow and ice cover on roads and greatly reduced visibility.

The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute Tuesday

and both morning and evening commutes on Wednesday.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in isolated

power outages later Wednesday.

Widespread accumulating snow and ice will create dangerous travel

conditions.

