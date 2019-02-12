Winter Storm Warning
Oswego County
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM WEDNESDAY.
WHAT: Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected.
the Tug Hill.
Ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening will produce blowing and drifting snow.
WHERE: Oswego County.
WHEN: From 10 AM Feb. 12 to 10 PM Feb. 13.
Snow will develop Tuesday morning, then change to mixed precipitation
for a time Tuesday night before changing back to snow by early
Wednesday morning.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Travel will be very difficult with snow and ice cover on roads and greatly reduced visibility.
The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute Tuesday
and both morning and evening commutes on Wednesday.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in isolated
power outages later Wednesday.
Widespread accumulating snow and ice will create dangerous travel
conditions.