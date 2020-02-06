Winter Storm Warning In Effect Tonight Through Saturday Morning – Eastern Lake Ontario Region

Oswego County – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region, including the cities of Oswego, Watertown and Lowville, in effect from 6 p.m. this evening (Feb. 6) to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The Winter Storm Warning expects mixed precipitation through the early overnight hours, then heavy snow. Expected weather includes total snow accumulations of 8-15 inches, ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, winds gusting as high as 35 mph later tonight and Friday.

NWS expects travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility later tonight and Friday. The hazardous conditions will impact this evening’s commute and the morning and evening commutes on Friday.

The updated (Feb. 6 evening) NWS forecast is as follows:

Thursday night: Freezing drizzle and sleet, possibly mixed with snow before 2am, then snow, possibly mixed with sleet between 2am and 4am, then snow after 4am. The snow and sleet could be heavy at times. Low around 25. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. High near 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible.

Friday night: Snow, mainly before midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Low around 12. Blustery, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

What is a Winter Storm Warning? It indicates that heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected. It can also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...