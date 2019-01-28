Winter Storm Watch – Oswego County

WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TONIGHT (JANUARY 28) THROUGH

FRIDAY (FEBRUARY 1) MORNING.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED.

WHAT: Heavy snow possible tonight through Tuesday night.

Heavy lake effect snow possible Wednesday through Friday morning.

Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible tonight through Tuesday night, with the greatest amounts on the Tug Hill Plateau.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet possible Wednesday through Friday morning, with the greatest amounts on the Tug Hill Plateau.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph later Wednesday through Thursday, which may produce near blizzard conditions with severe blowing and drifting snow.

WHERE: Oswego County.

WHEN: From this evening through Friday morning.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially later Wednesday through Thursday night due to very heavy snow and significant blowing and drifting snow.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

