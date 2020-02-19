Winter Storm Watch – Wednesday Evening Into Thursday Afternoon

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Oswego County beginning this evening (Wednesday, Feb. 19) at 7 p.m. until tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m.

The NWS expects that heavy lake effect snow is possible, with accumulations of 6 to 10 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour at times.

The greatest amount of snowfall can be expected in the southern area of Oswego County. Other counties included in the watch are Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties.

The NWS said travel can be very difficult with snow covered roads and very poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

The NWS forecast for the next few days is as follows:

Today: Scattered snow showers before noon, then scattered snow showers after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight: Snow before 3 a.m., then snow showers likely between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., then snow after 5 a.m.. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 16. West wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Thursday: Snow showers likely before 11 a.m., then scattered snow showers after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. West wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

