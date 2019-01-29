Winter Storm, Wind Chill Warning

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM FRIDAY.

WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

WHAT…Heavy snow expected through tonight. Heavy lake effect snow expected Wednesday through Friday morning.

Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches through tonight, with the

greatest amounts on the Tug Hill Plateau.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet expected Wednesday through Friday morning, with the greatest amounts on the Tug Hill Plateau.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph later Wednesday through Thursday, which may produce near blizzard conditions with severe blowing and drifting snow.

Wind chills as low as 25 below zero possible.

WHERE…Oswego County.

WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM Friday.

For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through

Thursday afternoon.

Travel could be very difficult to

impossible.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands.

If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

