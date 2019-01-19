Winter Travel Advisory Posted For Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Sheriff Don Hilton has issued a travel advisory in Oswego County through 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 20, in conjunction with a Winter Storm Warning issued for our county by the National Weather Service.

This travel advisory has been issued due to expected heavy snowfall rates and heavy snow accumulation producing limited visibility and dangerous road conditions.

For the safety of all residents, the general public is encouraged to use extreme caution driving and walking in and around Oswego County during the advisory period.

Snow removal equipment and crews will be on the roadways and motorists should adjust their driving to their presence and the current road conditions.

At this time no unnecessary travel is recommend.

