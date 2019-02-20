Winter Weather Advisory

IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FEBRUARY 20 TO 7 AM FEBRUARY 21.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch expected.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery

roads and limited visibilities.

Slow down and use caution while

driving.

