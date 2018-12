WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT

WHAT: Lake effect snow expected.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected in the most persistent lake snows.

WHERE: Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties.

WHEN: Until 10 PM December 24.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on snow covered and slippery roads for holiday travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands.

If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

