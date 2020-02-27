Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton has issued a Travel Advisory for all of Oswego County beginning at 11 a.m. today, February 27.

The advisory will end at 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 1.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for long duration heavy lake effect snow starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday evening.

Strong winds expected through Friday afternoon, with gusts between 45 and 55 mph.

Area residents should anticipate periods of low to no visibility causing hazardous driving conditions.

Residents are reminded to avoid downed power lines and to report hazardous conditions by calling 911.

No unnecessary travel is recommended.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...