Woman Dies Following Vehicle-Amish Buggy Crash in Town of Mexico

MEXICO – On October 23, Anna J. Miller succumbed to injuries she suffered in the October 17 crash on State Route 3 in the town of Mexico.

According to State Police, a 2018 Ford Fusion, operated by William E. Twombly, from Carthage, was traveling north on State Route 3 and failed to observe a horse-drawn Amish buggy also traveling north on State Route 3.

Twombly struck the buggy from behind causing both occupants, Anna J. Miller and Andy A. Miller to be ejected.

Anna J. Miller, 44, from Pulaski, suffered ustained a severe head injury. Andy Miller, 44, from Pulaski, was hospitalized with back injuries.

Twombly was transported as a precaution to Upstate University Hospital.

Two horses were also severely injured and were euthanized per the owner’s request.

The investigation is continuing.

