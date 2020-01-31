Richland Woman Dies In House Fire

RICHLAND – On Thursday, Jan. 30, at around 3:11 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a structure fire at 5 Gerdon Dr. in the town of Richland.

Preliminary investigation revealed there was one occupant inside the home at the time of the fire, and that person did not survive the fire.

The victim has been identified as Susan Pool, 43 years of age, of Richland, New York.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by, NOCA Ambulance, Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, Fire Investigations Team and the following local volunteer fire departments: Richland, Ringgold, Orwell, Sandy Creek, Lacona and Mexico.

